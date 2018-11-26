Calls for more accountability on hospital car parking charges

There are further calls on Management of Letterkenny University Hospital to provide more accountability over car parking charges.

It comes as a new report recommends that car parking charges nationwide be capped at €10 per day.

The report, commissioned by the Health Minister also says that hospitals should be required to introduce flexible charging systems for families and friends of patients who are frequent visitors.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan says in the first instance, urgent clarity needs to be provided from the hospital as to where the money from the car parking is going: