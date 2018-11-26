Ann Marie McGlynn confirmed on Ireland Cross Country Team

Confirmation this afternoon that Ann Marie McGlynn is part of the 39 member Irish team which will compete at the European Cross Country Championships in Tilburg.

The Letterkenny AC athlete took a brilliant silver medal in Sunday’s National Championships in Dublin.

Ciara Mageean and Kevin Dooney will lead the women’s and men’s sides following respective wins .

They’ll lead their teams of six to The Netherlands on Sunday December 9th.

City of Derry Spartan runner Fintan Stewart has been named in the men’s U20 team.