176 primary schools in Donegal to receive Minor Works Grant

176 primary schools in Donegal are to benefit from a share of the €29 million Minor Works Grant.

All identified schools will receive a flat rate Minor Works Grant of €5,500 plus €18.50 per mainstream pupil and €74 per special needs pupil attending a special school or special class.

The grant is worth €6,425 for a 50 pupil school and over €11,000 for a school with 300 pupils.

Funding will go towards infrastructural improvements or the purchasing of furniture and equipment for educational use including IT related equipment.