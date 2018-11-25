The McHugh View: Sanctioning of Experimental Football Playing Rules

At an Ard Chomhairle meeting of the GAA in Croke Park yesterday the following decisions were taken across a range of issues.

Experimental Football Playing Rules

The proposals relating to the restricted use of the hand-pass, the sideline kick, the introduction of the ‘sin bin’ and the advanced mark were all sanctioned by the meeting.

An amended version of the kick-out proposal was also passed that will see all kick-outs take place from the 20m line without having to pass the 45m line.

The experimental period will cover the pre-season competitions run by the provincial councils and the Allianz Football Leagues.

Second-Tier Football Championship

There was broad support for the introduction of a second-tier football championship and it was agreed to discuss possible formats at the January meeting of Ard Chomhairle to allow a motion to proceed to Congress in February.

