Taoiseach says no ‘Plan B’ after EU leaders agree Brexit deal

European leaders have agreed to a deal that sets out how Britain will leave the EU.

UK and European Union leaders signed off on the Withdrawal Agreement this morning in Brussels – but the deal could still be shot down in the British parliament.

There is no Plan B if this Brexit deal fails.

That’s according to the Taoiseach who was speaking after the agreement was signed off today.

EU leaders have described it as a sad day while also warning that this deal is the only one on the table.

Leo Varadkar has said there won’t be the radically different deal that some Brexiteers say is possible.

The Taoiseach added that there isn’t a fallback plan should this agreement fail to pass in the House of Commons: