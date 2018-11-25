Letterkenny Rovers into last 16 of FAI Intermediate Cup – Reaction

5-1 was the final score in Letterkenny Rovers’ big win over Pegasus, St. James’ Gate in their FAI Intermediate Cup third-round clash in Dublin on Sunday.

BJ Banda opened the scoring for Rovers on 4′ before adding a second from a header on 37′. Conor Tourish scored on 53′ before Darren McElwaine made it 4-1 on 71′. Letterkenny’s fifth and final goal was scored by Kevin McGrath with a header on 76′.

That win means Letterkenny move on to the last 16 of the competition as well as making their way into the Qualification rounds of the FAI Senior Cup.

After the match, Rovers boss Eamon McConigley joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport…