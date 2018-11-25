Declan Boyle’s thoughts on McCarthy and Kenny’s Ireland appointments

The FAI has confirmed that Mick McCarthy has been appointed as the Republic of Ireland manager for two years.

Former Wolves manager Terry Connor will come in as assistant coach alongside former Ireland captain and record goalscorer Robbie Keane.

McCarthy returns to the role ahead of the EURO 2020 qualifiers draw which will be held in Dublin’s Convention Centre next Sunday.

Stephen Kenny will leave Dundalk and takes immediate charge of the Under-21s and will succeed McCarthy after EURO 2020.

Finn Harps’ Declan Boyle joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to discuss what effects this will have on both the international squads and also in the League of Ireland…