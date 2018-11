Cockhill Celtic were 5-1 winners over Fanad United in the only Ulster Senior League game of the day on Sunday.

The goalscorers for Cockhill were Mark Moran, Gerry Gill, Bart Weslowski and Malachy McDermott, with one goal coming from an own goal.

Next up for Cockhill is a home fixture against Swilly Rovers, while Fanad United make the trip to Letterkenny Rovers. Both those fixtures take place next Sunday at 2pm.