Police in the North investigating the murder of a man in Derry have made 2 arrests.

The 35 year old woman and 51 year old man were arrested in the City earlier today on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody

It’s after the body of a young man was found in an alleyway, on Creggan Street, at around a quarter to three this morning.

PSNI are continuing their appeal for information to the public.