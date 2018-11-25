Anne-Marie McGlynn wins Silver in National Senior Women’s Cross-Country

The National Senior and Junior Cross-Country Championships took place in Abbotstown in Dublin on Sunday and it was a magnificent day for Donegal athletes.

The Senior Women’s was the main focus as Anne-Marie McGlynn of Letterkenny AC claimed a National Silver Medal. That now means that she is back on the Irish team for the European Cross-Country Championships.

The Donegal Senior Women’s team won the Inter-County event due to fantastic runs from Anne-Marie McGlynn, Teresa Doherty of Finn Valley and Letterkenny AC duo Nakita Burke and Caitriona Jennings.

The Letterkenny AC club won the silver medal in the inter-clubs competition thanks to their runners on the Donegal team along with Niamh Kelly.

Patsy McGonagle wrapped up all the day’s results on Sunday Sport…