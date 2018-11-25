Aghyaran drop to Division 2 in Tyrone ACL as Dungannon get promoted

Dungannon will be playing in Division 1 of the Tyrone All County League next year following their 1-15 v 0-16 win over Aghyaran on Sunday.

Extra-time was needed to separate the sides after what was a very tight game for the entire 60 minutes.

Aghyaran led by three points at half-time, 0-07 v 0-04 but a second half goal for Dungannon cancelled that out. The score at the end of normal time was 0-12 v 1-09.

It was in the second period of extra-time that Dungannon started to go ahead and they did just enough to gain themselves promotion to Division 1 while Aghyaran will drop to Division 2.

Dungannon manager Chris Rafferty spoke after the match…