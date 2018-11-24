Searches resume in Buncrana for missing woman

Searches are due to resume today in Buncrana for missing woman Jean McGaghey.

The 72 year old from Derry has been missing since Sunday last.

Search and rescue teams are due to recommence searches this morning shortly, at 10:30am.

Searches are resuming today, along the shoreline in Buncrana for Jean McGahey who was last seen in the Drumard Park area of Derry at around 4:30pm last Sunday afternoon.

Multi-agency searches today will be concentrated around the Lady’s Bay area and will involve, the Lough Swilly RNLI, Greencastle Coastguard, Donegal Mountain Rescue and divers from the Sheephaven Sub Aqua Club.

They will be assisted by Gardai, Civil Defence members and the Rescue 118 helicopter.

Searches were carried out earlier this week after 72 year old, Ms McGaghey’s red ford fiesta was discovered near the beach in Buncrana shortly before 9 o’clock on Monday morning.