Reaction to FAI plans to move all soccer league to calendar season

Representatives from the FAI were in Letterkenny during the week for a special workshop about the possibility of moving all soccer leagues to a calendar based season, which in effect would mean games from February to November with the close season being December and January.

However, Donegal clubs are strongly opposed to the proposals, not least because soccer and GAA seasons would largely overlap and many soccer clubs feel they could struggle to put out teams and could even fold.

The proposals are at a consultative stage at present.

FAI President Donal Conway and Ger McDermott, the FAI’s Club and League Development Manager spoke to Chris Ashmore about the proposals, getting feedback and the reasoning behind the moves…

Local clubs are very concerned about the proposals. Matthew Murrin, The chairman of St. Catherine’s, Killybegs, Tony McNamee of the Donegal Schoolboys League, and Ballybofey United captain Shaun McGowan have been giving their thoughts on the proposals…