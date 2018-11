Pat Hume is to be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Irish Red Cross later today.

It’s in recognition of her role in the peace process in the North during the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement this year.

Mrs. Hume ran operations on the ground, manning the constituency office in Derry of her husband, former SDLP Leader John Hume.

Irish Red Cross Chairman Pat Carey informed people about the political landscape in the North: