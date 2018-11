It was another tight affair between Milford and St. Naul’s in their U21 B Championship final replay on Saturday but Milford did just enough to claim the U21B crown.

St. Naul’s had led by 5 at half-time, but a second half comeback from Milford saw them win by a single point, 2-09 v 1-11.

Ryan Ferry has the full-time report for Highland Radio Sport…

After the match, Ryan spoke with the victorious Milford manager Aodh McCormick…