Letterkenny Athletic Club and We Care LK Food Bank are hosting a Turkey Trot on Sunday, the 2nd of December.

The format for the event is that you predict your time for a 5k and the top 10 people closest to their times win a turkey. There are no timing devices allowed so you must time it in your head. This event is open to runners, joggers and walkers.

Chris Ashmore was joined in studio by Brendan McDaid of Letterkenny AC and Patch Crossan of We Care LK Food Bank to look ahead to the event…