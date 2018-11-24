Injury-time penalty downs ‘Stute

It was a dramatic finish to the NIFL Premiership clash between Crusaders and Institute on Saturday and it finished 3-2 to Crusaders.

Crusaders took the lead on 5 minutes through Rory Patterson and it was 50 minutes later when Michael McCrudden equalised for ‘Stute. Crusaders went ahead again through Paul Heatley on 85’ but McCrudden struck again for ‘Stute just 3 minutes later.

There were 95 minutes gone when Crusaders were awarded a penalty which was duly put away by Patterson for his second and Crusader’s third.

Institute remain 8th in the NIFL Premiership with a record of 5 wins, 2 draws and 10 losses.