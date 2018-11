Inishowen beat Donegal by 3 goals to nil in the FAI Youth Inter-League competition earlier today to top the group and qualify for the Quarter-Finals.

The goalscorers for Inishowen were Nathan Harkin, Conor Gillen and Aaron McDaid.

This win means Inishowen top the three team group as they beat the Mayo League 5-3 in their opening game.

Donegal have to beat Mayo in the final league game if they are to progress to the Quarter-Finals. That game will be played in February.