GAA Preview: Gaoth Dobhair just 60 minutes away from Ulster title

Gaoth Dobhair are just 60 minutes away from an Ulster Senior Football Club Championship title as they prepare for the Ulster final.

They will take on Scotstown of Monaghan in the final on Sunday, 2nd of December at Healy Park in Omagh at 2pm.

Gaoth Dobhair’s Ódhrán MacNiallais was awarded the Séamus MacGéidigh Award at the Donegal GAA Awards Banquet last night. He spoke with Tom Comack about receiving the award and also looked ahead to the Ulster final…

Tom spoke with Gaoth Dobhair selector John Bosco Gallagher at the Ulster Final launch earlier in the week about the team’s preparations…