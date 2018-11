The Donegal/Derry Vipers American Football teams are holding trials in the coming weeks for new players to join their ranks.

The trials will be in Letterkenny tomorrow, in Limavady on Sunday 2nd December and finally in Derry on Sunday the 9th of December.

Head Coach Pauric Rose, Dean Cullen and Niall Lyons all joined Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport to discuss the trials, the sport of American Football and the season ahead…