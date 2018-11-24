Calls in Seanad for proper funding for iCare and Bluestack Foundation

The Seanad has been told that there will be deep anger in Donegal if two organisations which provide services to children and young people with autism and intellectual disabilities are not properly funded.

Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn says the HSE needs to enter into service level agreements for iCare in Inishowen and the Bluestacks Special Needs Foundation in South Donegal.

He said both organisations almost closed this year, and the uncertainty under which they operate cannot continue

Responding, Minister Catherine Byrne acknowledged Senator Mac Lochlainn’s passion, and said she will bring his concerns to Minister Finian Mc Grath.

She acknowledged that such organisations do need support.