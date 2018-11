People are being advised to exercise extra vigilance following reports of scam callers doing the rounds in the Strabane and Omagh areas.

Its understood the scammers, posing as internet providers are contacting people advising them that their internet and wifi is going to be cut off and computer hacked unless credit card details are provided to resolve the situation.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan is asking people to be wary when providing financial information: