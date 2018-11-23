Need for referee protection is highlighted after substantial bans

Football clubs will be responsible for making sure the lengthy bans imposed on three players involved in a referee assault, are enforced.

Three Mullingar Town players have been banned from the sport for 40 years, following a post-match incident in Offaly which left Donegal born referee Daniel Sweeney with serious facial injuries.

A spectator also involved – who already had a life-ban from playing – won’t be allowed coach, manage or be part of a club committee.

Paul O’Brien – President of the Irish Soccer Referees Society – says it’s up to clubs to enforce the bans………..