Need for more Home Help services discussed in Seanad

A government minister has acknowledged the need for more home help services in Donegal, and says she will seek to have more resources made available to the service in Donegal.

Minister Catherine Byrne was responding to Senator Brian O’Domhnaill, who told the Seanad this week it is totally unjust that there are no delays in securing services in Cork and Kerry, while there are substantial waiting times for services in Donegal, Sligo and Mayo.

Senator O’Domhnaill told Minister Catherine Byrne that there are almost 6,500 people waiting across the country, 228 of them in Donegal………….