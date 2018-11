Michael McGeady finished 10th at this week’s PGA Play Off’s which were held at the Antalya Golf Club in Turkey.

McGeady, who has his coaching academy based out of Letterkenny, shot his best round of the tournament today, ending the competition with a 5 under 66.

He finished on 3 under with a three round total of 210. He was 1 over on Wednesday and Thursday.

David Dixon of England won the tournament at 13 under par.