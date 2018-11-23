Man arrested in Derry on suspicion of dissident republican activity

A man has been arrested in Derry today under the Terrorism Act.

The 46 year old man was arrested by detectives from PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit earlier today in the Cityside area of the city on suspicion of dissident republican activity, including the attempted murder of an off duty police officer in the city on 22 February 2017 after a Viable Under Vehicle Improvised Explosive Device was discovered at the home of the officer in the Ardanlee area.

The suspect has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.