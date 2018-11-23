Mackerel quota bad news for Donegal – Cope

A Donegal Deputy has stated that he has no confidence in the method of assessing fishing stocks after an agreement was reached which will leave Ireland with a big quota reduction in mackerel for 2019.

International negotiations have resulted in Ireland allowed a quota of 55,300 tonnes – a reduction of 20% on 2018.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says its disappointing news but an improvement on the initial proposal to cut the quota by 61%.

He is however warning that the cuts will still impact the fishing community in Donegal: