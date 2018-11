John Downey’s extradition hearing has been adjourned to allow his lawyers time to get legal documents from the UK.

The alleged IRA bomber is wanted in Northern Ireland in connection with the murder of two British soldiers who died in a car bomb in Enniskillen in 1972.

His barrister intends to rely on a letter of immunity he received from the British Government as part of The Good Friday Agreement.

His case will now be heard in January.