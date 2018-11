The Dail has been told that the crisis in Child and Adolescent Mental Health services is getting worse rather than better.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty said last evening that there were over 2,700 children awaiting appointments in the middle of this year, while the most recent county by county breakdown shows 203 waiting in Donegal at the end of last year.

Deputy Doherty says issues of pay and recruitment have to be addressed, particularly as these delays are putting some children in danger: