Disappointment as Burtonport and Arranmore omitted from funding announcement

There’s disappointment in Burtonport and Arranmore Island that a major project for the two areas has not been included in the latest tranche of funding announced today under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

Funding was announced today to facilitate the reopening of Swan Park in Buncrana and for an extension at Áislann Ghaoth Dobhair.

However, Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says he met with Minister Michael Ring earlier this year, and was hopeful Burtonport and Arranmore would be included in this announcement.

He says the prime concern on Aranmore is that planning permission which has already been secured runs out in 2020.

He says Minister Joe Mc Hugh’s hope of more funding earlier next year could represent their last chance: