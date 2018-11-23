Derry City back Stephen Kenny for Ireland job

Derry City are the latest SSE Airtricity League club to back Stephen Kenny for the vacant Republic of Ireland manager’s job.

The Candystripes have wished the Dundalk manager, and their former boss, every success in the process.

With a number of former Derry City players representing the national team the club say they would be delighted to see their former manager having the ultimate honour of managing the Irish national team.

Earlier, St. Patrick’s Athletic endorsed Kenny’s candidacy.

Kenny is believed to be on the F-A-I’s shortlist, with Mick McCarthy expected to meet with the F-A-I for talks this weekend.

The club posted on their website early today…

“Derry City Football Club are aware that the FAI are considering a number of candidates for the vacant role of manager of the Republic of Ireland football team including Stephen Kenny.

We would like to wish Stephen every success in the process and if selected we believe he would be an excellent choice.

Currently Stephen is the most successful manager in the League of Ireland and his appointment would be just reward for his commitment to the local league and the success he has achieved in raising the profile of the league in European competition.

With a number of former Derry City players and other League of Ireland players representing the national team we would be delighted to see a former manager of our club having the ultimate honour of managing the Irish national team.

We wish him every success.

Derry City Football Club.”