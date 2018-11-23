Concern over flooding potential of blocked Clonmany river

It’s been claimed that the river in Clonmany is more blocked with debris now than it was when flooding hit the Inishowen peninsula last year.

In recent weeks, a number of houses in the village narrowly escaped being flooded again after a day of heavy rain caused the river there to burst its banks.

Local Cllr Martin McDermott believes that the issue would be resolved somewhat if efforts were made to clear the river from excess debris.

He says it’s a countywide issue, that neither Donegal County Council nor the OPW are taking responsibility for: