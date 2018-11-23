Almost €78,000 of grant increase approved for St Finian’s Hall, Falcarragh

A grant increase of almost €78,000 has been approved for St Finian’s Hall, Falcarragh.

The funding, announced today by Minister Joe McHugh has been allocated under the Government Action Plan 2018-2022 to support the development of the new community centre in Falcarragh, bringing the total funding for the project to over half a million euro.

Minister Joe McHugh in welcoming the funding said; “From talking to the team at Halla Naomh Fionnán I’m told the Astro Turf pitch is packed, the Cloughaneely band have been rehearsing in the main hall, the Errigal cyclist where doing a spinning class in the front room and while they were getting fit the The Cloughaneely Players were waiting for the cyclists to finish to rehearse a performance. That is a community benefiting.”