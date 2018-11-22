Progress on Killygordon Sewerage Scheme welcomed

Donegal County Council has confirmed that positive progress on the Killygordon Sewerage Scheme is being made.

A sewerage treatment plant currently located at Dromore National School is to be relocated to Dromore Park and eventually linked to the treatment plant in Killygordon.

Cathaoirleach of the Stranorlar Municipal District Councillor Patrick McGowan has welcomed confirmation from the Council that approval of funding will be forthcoming and says it will address what has been long-running serious issues in the area: