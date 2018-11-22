Pringle and SF clash over Brexit Withdrawl Deal “vote”

A political row has broken out between Sinn Fein and Deputy Thomas Pringle over Deputy Pringle’s decision to back Socialist Party attempts to force a vote on the draft Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Sinn Fein claim that in doing so, Deputy Pringle was effectively voting against the deal, while representing the constituency with the most to lose from Brexit.

On the Nine til Noon show this morning, Deputy Pringle rejects this, saying he had supported a Sinn Fein amendment just minutes before.

He and Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn discussed the issue on the Nine til Noon Show this morning…………..