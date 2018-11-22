Old Lifford Army Barracks could finally get new lease of life

The Old Army Barracks in Lifford could finally get a new lease of life.

The historic building has been in Council ownership since 2016 however, to date the building, while maintained, is currently not in use.

A new proposal is now up for consideration which would see the Department of employment affairs use a section of the building for the provision of enhanced community services.

Local Cllr. Gerry Crawford is hopeful that this step will pave the way for more services to be housed within the building: