The Health Minister has reaffirmed a commitment given by Minister Joe McHugh that funding would be forthcoming to facilitate the reopening of the Short Stay Ward at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue told Minister Simon Harris in the Dail that the hospital and the reopening of the 19 bed ward has been gravely neglected.

While Minister Harris could not confirm exactly when the funding would be made available, he says it is part of the Government’s Winter Plan: