Hauliers having huge problems in delivering goods in Letterkenny

Donegal County Council is being urged to extend parking time for hauliers in Letterkenny for the run up to Christmas.

Currently, hauliers only have a two hour window to make deliveries from 9-11 each day with loading bays used as general car parking spaces thereafter.

The local authority is being asked to consider extending this until 1pm on a temporary basis to facilitate extra deliveries in the coming weeks.

Local Cllr Gerry McMonagle says hauliers are having problems in getting goods to local shops and that has to be addressed: