The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council says positive strategic approaches led to a smooth running of Budget Day in Lifford.

Councillors voted overwhelmingly in favour of the budget yesterday with 28 for and 2 against.

The budget will see no change to commercial rates and a fall in Council expenditure by just over €2.8 million in the coming year.

Speaking shortly after it was passed last night, Cllr Seamus O’Domhnaill says the book was good from the get go which ensured a very seamless day: