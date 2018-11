A Bill which would ensure vulture funds are properly regulated is to be debated at report stage in the Dail today.

The Fianna Fail Bill contains legislation to regulate vulture funds and bring them under the remit of the Central Bank.

Its expected that the Bill will pass in the Dail today allowing it to progress to the Seanad.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue says it is now time the State offered protection to those whose loans have been sold on to vulture funds: