Donegal clubs oppose proposals for calendar year season

Representatives from the FAI were in Letterkenny last night for a special workshop about the possibility of moving all soccer leagues to a calendar based season.

In Donegal there is extremely strong opposition to the proposals, not least because soccer and GAA seasons would largely overlap and many soccer clubs feel they could struggle to put out teams and could even fold.

When asked for a show of hands in favour of a calendar based season, not one single club was in favour.

Ger McDermott, the FAI’s Club and League Development Manager spoke to Chris Ashmore afterwards and explained what the workshop was about….

FAI Chief Executive John Delaney had hoped to be at the workshop but due to the evolving matters in relation to the Republic of Ireland managerial position he was unable to attend.