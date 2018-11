A Christmas billboard has been removed from the Waterside area of Derry, after complaints it was not using the name ‘Londonderry’.

The poster was put up with the slogan “Have yourself a Derry little Christmas.”

But some unionist councillors said it should’ve also used the term ‘Londonderry’.

A spokesperson for the local council said they received no complaints from the public – and were hoping to engage people with a “catchy slogan”.

Picture – BBC