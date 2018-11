The British government’s signaling that the Brexit deal will be approved at this Sunday’s EU summit.

Theresa May is going to return to Brussels for more talks ahead of the main event to try and finalise a deal.

She met the European Commission president last night, but says issues still need to be resolved.

At home, The Dail voted overwhelmingly last tonight to back a motion for the draft deal.

Theresa May says they are making progress: