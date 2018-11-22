50 witnesses to be called in Danielle McLaughlin murder trial

As the trail of Danielle McLaughlin continues in India, its been confirmed that around 50 witnesses will be called.

Irish Consul at the Irish Embassy in New Delhi travelled to Goa to attend the hearing of the trial on October 31st.

This was part of a commitment given by the Taoiseach earlier this year to Danielle’s mother Andrea Brannigan.

Vikat Bhagat is currently on trial, accused of the rape and murder of Danielle McLaughlin who was found dead on March 14th 2017.

Its been confirmed that the Irish Consul has attended the hearing of the trial and has held several meetings with the Public Prosecutor and the family’s lawyer, Vikram Varma.

At a meeting with the Public Prosecutor, Mr. Costa, it was confirmed that around 50 witnesses will be called to give depositions to the court during the trial.

The Public Prosecutor assured the Consul that the court are systematically working through the list of witnesses and while efforts are being made to ensure hearings go ahead in an appropriate manner the prosecution also need to ensure that judicial process is followed.

In a statement, the Truth for Danielle McLaughlin Campaign say they remain hopeful that all of the Taoiseach’s commitments will be honoured.