There’s been another major jump in the number of people awaiting in patient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning. There were 46 people without beds, up 32 on yesterday. That was the second highest figure in the country today.

12 of them were on Emergency Department trolleys.

The INMO says 460 people were awaiting beds at hospitals across the country this morning, the largest number, 58, at University Hospital Limerick.