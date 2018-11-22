13 Garda recruits due in Donegal reassigned to Galway

Concerns over the Garda trainee programme have been raised as its emerged 13 trainees which were due to be stationed in Donegal have been temporarily reassigned.

Its understood that assigned tutors are currently based in Donegal but the recruits have instead been stationed in Galway and will not undertake their training alongside their tutor in Donegal until late January.

Donegal GRA Representative Brendan O’Connor says this is a clear breach of the training programme and once again highlights the lack of commitment Garda management has for the county: