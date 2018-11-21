The Secret Sound on The Naughty Alarm Clock

By
News Highland
-


Tune in every morning after 7am for your chance to win the next secret sound!

Here’s a list of the answers so far for this secret sound.

  • Dripping water
  • Striking a match
  • Paper coming out of a photocopier
  • Tape Dispenser
  • Taking a tissue out of a tissue dispenser
  • Swinging a golf club
  • Clicking a pen
  • Stamper
  • Ripping out a cheque from a chequebook
  • Scissors
  • Kettle turning off
  • Swatting flies
  • Striking a match
  • Turning a key
  • biting into a biscuit
  • Tape in a tape deck
  • Opening CD Cover
  • Lighting match/ cigarette Lighter
  • Safety catch on the washing powder
  • Scissors
  • Seat belt clip
  • Hitting a golf ball
  • Opening a can of coke
  • Sellotape
  • Closing the lid of the butter
  • Toaster
  • Turning a page
  • Stamp
  • Locking the car
  • Paper Trimmer
  • Ticking Clock
  • Ring Binder
  • Nut Cracker
  • Cutting the top of a boiled egg
  • Filing a nail
  • Photocopier
  • Putting a remote control on the table
  • Ripping a page out of a book
  • Xray Machine
  • Closing blinds quickly
  • Dealing a pack of cards
  • Taking a sip of tea/coffee
  • christmas cracker
  • opening a microwave door
  • Stapler
  • Taking the lid of the butter
  • Opening a packet of pringles
  • A Zip
  • Typewriter
  • Lighting a lighter
  • Taking a plug out of a socket
  • Closing a CD player
  • Turning on a Kettle
  • Retractable Plug
  • Closing a book
  • Porridge Boiling
  • Closing the lid on a laptop
  • Opening the cover of a CD
  • Tearing the lid of a Yoghurt
  • Passcard into an ATM machine
  • Closing down the lid of a laptop

