Standards Authority publishes new Mica assessment protocol

The National Standards Authority of Ireland has published a protocol which will be used by engineers and geologists to assess homes suspected of being affected by Mica or Pyrite.

It will also give guidance on what, if any, remedial works might be carried out on the almost 5,200 private homes in Ireland affected, over 1,000 of which are known to be located in Donegal.

The engineer will conduct an initial visual inspection and categorise the building.

Based on the findings, the geologist will test samples of the concrete and following the completion of the testing process the geologist will assess the risk for further deterioration and this, together with the engineer’s final report, are considered by the Engineer, when recommending the appropriate works that may be undertaken.