St Eunan’s march on in MacRory and Loch an Luir Cups

It was a good day for St Eunan’s College Letterkenny who had two teams tasting victories in Ulster competition today.

The senior side are within touching distance of the knockout stages of the MacRory Cup thanks to their second win in the competition.

Colm McFadden’s men beat St Paul’s of Bessbrook, Cavan 2-11 to 0-6 to take second place in their group.

Letterkenny Gaels Ronan Frain scored the two goals while Padraig McGettigan and Shane O’Donnell scored three points each.

Their final placing in the group will be confirmed on Friday when Armagh meet Carrickmacross.

Elsewhere, St Eunan’s secured their place in the Loch an Luir Cup Final with a one point, 3-8 to 4-4 victory over St Josephs of Donaghmore in Dungiven.

Leon Blake Boyce’s late goal was the score that sent Eunan’s to the final next week.