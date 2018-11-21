SF delegation discusses NW projects with Irish Government officials

A delegation of Sinn Fein representatives from the North West travelled to Dublin yesterday to meet with officials from the Irish Government to express the need for urgent action on a number of vital projects for the region.

The delivery of the Strategic Growth Deal which includes a City Deal and financial assistance from the Irish Government and the EU was high on the agenda along with the completion of the A5/ A6 and the expansion of the Magee Campus and development of the Greencastle Cruise Berth

Foyle MP Elisha McCallion says she is hopeful that the Irish Government will come on board to support the delivery of these vital projects……….